Dave Gettleman on Kyle Rudolph deal: Doctors signed off, we do everything with class

Tight end Kyle Rudolph agreed to a contract with the Giants early in free agency, but there was a bump in the road to making that deal official.

A foot injury flagged in Rudolph’s physical created a brief snag and led to questions about how the Giants would proceed, but the veteran wound up signing the same contract that he initially agreed to with the team. On Tuesday, Gettleman was asked about that decision.

Gettleman said that the team doctors signed off on Rudolph after he agreed to have surgery to address the injury, which was enough to convince the team to move forward without any change to the terms.

“We are the Giants, we’re going to do everything with the class,” Gettleman said, via multiple reporters.

Rudolph missed the last four games of the 2020 season due to the foot injury, but neither that nor the March discovery dissuaded the Giants from their belief that Rudolph is the right man for them.

5 responses to “Dave Gettleman on Kyle Rudolph deal: Doctors signed off, we do everything with class

  1. I just don’t understand the point of signing Rudolph when you already have a very high draft pick invested in Evan Engram and Kaden Smith seemed like a great young prospect behind him? Rudolph cannot run anymore or make plays in the open field. They must really value his run blocking and ability to be a red zone threat.

  2. No one is more impressed with the Giants than the Giants! That’s why they struggle.

  3. They also knew the surgery wouldn’t impact Rudolph’s speed as he’s never had any.

    …………………………………………………………………………..
    engram can’t block and his hands are made of cement so that is why they brought him in

  5. Kyle Rudolph is one of the premier tight ends in the league, but it was just a numbers game with him in Minnesota. When a team is as loaded with talent on both sides of the ball as the vikings are, it’s tough to get everyone the touches they deserve. I’m sure the coaching staff, who are the best in the business, tried their hardest to please everyone, but the problem they had to deal with was just too many great players, and Rudolph ended up on the short end of the stick. Most players in the NFL would be happy taking a reduced salary and limited snaps just to be a part of the magic that is going on in Minnesota, but it just didn’t work for Rudolph.

