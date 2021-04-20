Dave Gettleman prioritized Devontae Booker, thinking Giants can’t have too many running backs

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 20, 2021, 1:13 PM EDT
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman used the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft on Saquon Barkley, the highest a running back has been drafted in the last 15 years. But Gettleman didn’t want to stop devoting resources to running backs with Barkley.

So this offseason, Gettleman signed running back Devontae Booker to a two-year, $5.5 million contract. Today Gettleman said Booker was worth the price because he’s a three-down back and adding him to a roster that already has Barkley only makes the Giants stronger.

“You can never have too many good players at one position,” Gettleman said.

It may be true that you can never have too many good players, but you can devote too many resources to acquiring those players, and between the high pick to draft Barkley and the cap space Gettleman is spending on Booker, that’s a lot of resources the Giants are devoting to the running back position. As the NFL increasingly becomes a league where passing matters more than running, Gettleman is taking a very old-fashioned approach to building a roster.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Dave Gettleman prioritized Devontae Booker, thinking Giants can’t have too many running backs

  4. clearly playing smashmouth football hence the rudolph signing, going to milk every ounce out of those backs and now throw golladay in the play action mix this could be exciting, now imagine they draft jalen waddle..bama qb’s had a perfect 158.3 while passing to him in 19 and 20 seasons combined…then you lok at our d which was great last year and the addition of jackson, i’m actually exciting for a giants season to start for the first time in years

  5. He is no GM. I was rooting for him after Jerry Reese was fired, but he’s been a disaster as a GM, which is why he had to spend like a drunken sailor. Reese did the same thing. What position group has he strengthened via the draft since he’s been the GM? 95% of their skilled player are free agent signings.

    That tells you everything you need to know. Even Mara said a few weeks ago that when you spend like this, that usually means you’re not drafting well. So he’s allowing another bad GM to do the same thing all over again? How do you spend this kind of money with a crappy O line?

  6. As a Utah Ute alumni I can tell you that Booker is worth it. Especially, since Barkley is injury prone. I’m an Eagles fan and I wish they would put more value into the running back position. They seem to forget the impact Blount and Ajayi had in 2017 during their Super Bowl run.

  7. Booker appears to be an investment of $2.75 million per year. I imagine they would have won the NFC East last year if they had a RB to step up when Barkley got hurt. He may not be 100% to start and they may want to manage his workload so this is a shrewd move. Not a Giants fan but this seems smart to me.

  8. I would be shocked to see Barkley last another 2 or 3 seasons. RB is an area where you need depth.

  10. Gettleman is bad, the Giants doing their “stick to the family” garbage again…and I’m a Giants fan.
    I like the QB, just not where they picked him, I’m not worried about last year.
    I like Barkley as well, just not where he was picked.
    This year should be the deciding year for everyone, it’ll be interesting.

  12. I have been a Bronco fan for 20 yrs & we wasted time with Booker. Now Dave & the Giants think he is worth 3 million a year for a back who gained 600 yards in THREE YEARS while playing 16 games each of those years – LOL. Real Men of Genius says Bud Light.

  13. I would trade Barkley to some sucker team. The guy’s peak is another year or two. So running back depth would make sense then.

  14. This franchise was ruined when they wasted the number two pick on a RB, especially since they had no O-line (and a very incapable old QB) that was capable of even lousy run blocking and so far wasting (and now serious injury) Barkley’s talent; he will be used=up by the time this team has a QB and O-line capable of even average play. Clearly since this team has not improved shows how bad that pick (and others) was and maybe the next GM will make better drafting decisions.

  15. Booker can handle the workload while Saquon is doing soup commercials and Wearing street clothes on the sidelines.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.