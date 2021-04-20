Dave Gettleman prioritized Devontae Booker, thinking Giants can’t have too many running backs

Getty Images

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman used the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft on Saquon Barkley, the highest a running back has been drafted in the last 15 years. But Gettleman didn’t want to stop devoting resources to running backs with Barkley.

So this offseason, Gettleman signed running back Devontae Booker to a two-year, $5.5 million contract. Today Gettleman said Booker was worth the price because he’s a three-down back and adding him to a roster that already has Barkley only makes the Giants stronger.

“You can never have too many good players at one position,” Gettleman said.

It may be true that you can never have too many good players, but you can devote too many resources to acquiring those players, and between the high pick to draft Barkley and the cap space Gettleman is spending on Booker, that’s a lot of resources the Giants are devoting to the running back position. As the NFL increasingly becomes a league where passing matters more than running, Gettleman is taking a very old-fashioned approach to building a roster.