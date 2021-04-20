James Conner feels good as new heading into Year 5 in the NFL

Getty Images

James Conner never played a full 16-game season in his four years with the Steelers, and he’s currently coming off toe surgery. But as he heads into his fifth year in the NFL and first with the Cardinals, he says there’s no reason to worry that he can’t stay healthy.

Conner, who also played his college football at the University of Pittsburgh, says he believes a move to a new locale is exactly what he needs at this point in his career.

“I feel brand new,” Conner said, via ESPN. “I’m excited for this opportunity. It’s definitely a change of scenery for me, being in Pittsburgh eight years. All that time in Pittsburgh was just prepping me for where I’m at right now in my life. And this journey brought me out here to A-Z and I felt like I was well equipped, just everything I’ve been through and continue to go through on this journey and leads me to here. So, man, I’m excited to be in this red. I’m excited. I’m truly excited and it’s a blessing.”

Conner said he views the Cardinals as “right place, right time” for him to take the next step in his career.