Jason Pierre-Paul says he’s “85-90 percent” after knee surgery

Getty Images

Quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t the only Buccaneers player to give an update on his recovery from knee surgery in recent days.

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul had surgery in February after spending the season doing what he could to manage his injury by limiting his work in practice. Pierre-Paul said at the time of his operation that he felt he was playing at about 70 percent because of the issue.

While speaking to reporters at a charity event hosted by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, Pierre-Paul indicated he feels his recovery has already pushed him past that point. Pierre-Paul said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, that he’s “85-90 percent” a couple of months after surgery.

Pierre-Paul had 9.5 sacks, two interceptions, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in the 2020 regular season and added a pair of sacks in the postseason.