Joe Burrow “very optimistic” about playing Week 1

Getty Images

Joe Burrow underwent reconstructive knee surgery Dec. 2, leaving only nine months before the 2021 season opener. It left doubt about whether he would miss the beginning of his second season.

The Bengals quarterback has no doubt.

“I’m very optimistic about where I’m at and also where the team is at,” Burrow told Cris Collinsworth on a 30-minute Pro Football Focus podcast. “Rehab is going very, very well and lifting is going very, very well. I’m in great shape. Legs feel good; knee feels good. There’s still a long way to go, but I’m expecting to be there on the first snap of 2021.

“I’m expecting to play Game 1. I expect to take part in practice. I’m feeling really good. I’m ahead of schedule.”

Burrow said he began dropping back and throwing more than a week ago. He also is simulating play-action passes to stationary equipment managers.

“I can’t roll out and throw yet,” Burrow said, but “it’s feeling good right now.”

Burrow, the No. 1 overall choice in 2020, threw for 2,688 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games as a rookie.