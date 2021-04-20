John Harbaugh: We’ll find receivers in the draft who we like that fit us

Getty Images

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta called it “insulting” to suggest the Ravens don’t have wide receivers. And though it makes sense for him to defend Baltimore’s talent level, that doesn’t change the club’s offensive system.

The club earned a playoff berth in 2020 and defeated the Titans in the wild-card round. But Baltimore still finished last in passing yards and attempts while leading the league in rushing yards and attempts.

That makes Baltimore a unique destination for a wide receiver entering the league. Head coach John Harbaugh knows that, which is why the Ravens must dive deep to find the receivers with the proper makeup for their offense.

“We want winning football from our guys. It’s guys who fit what we do, certainly, but we want guys who can get open, who can make plays, that play hard,” Harbaugh said during his Monday press conference. “There are different aspects to different types of receivers, but in the end, we’ll find certain receivers in the draft who we like that fit us; fit our needs and fit how we play, fit our quarterback and fit our personality — as Eric said — our culture. We’ll find those guys, and we’ll be targeting those guys. We know who they are already. We’ve had the meetings, and we’ll be trying to get them.”

Harbaugh added that he agreed with DeCosta’s sentiment that those who feel the Ravens don’t have receivers are insulting.

“I think it couldn’t have been said any better than what he said,” Harbaugh said. “I’m not about to apologize for our guys. Our guys are going to go out there and win football games for us, and they’re going to make plays, and they’re going to show people. I can’t wait to see it happen.”

Marquise Brown was the Ravens’ leading receiver in 2020, making 58 catches for 769 yards with eight touchdowns. While tight end Mark Andrews also caught 58 passes for 701 yards, the next wideout on the list was Willie Snead, who caught 33 passes for 432 yards with three TDs — illustrating the team’s need to improve the position.

Snead has since signed with the Raiders. Baltimore brought in Sammy Watkins on a one-year deal earlier this month.