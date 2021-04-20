Jordan Reed: Lingering concussion issues led to retirement

Getty Images

Tight end Jordan Reed announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday and reflections on his career noted that injuries got in the way of what was shaping up to be a prolific career as a receiver.

Concussions were among those injuries and complications from them kept Reed from playing at all during the 2019 season. He was able to play 10 games for the 49ers last year, but told John Keim of ESPN.com that he still felt the impact of previous head injuries and that consulting doctors led to his decision to retire.

“I was pretty sure I was going to keep playing; I was feeling good about where I was at,” Reed said. “But then I had some lingering effects and sought out professional help to get diagnosed. They told me it was not a good idea to keep playing. I agreed with them. . . . Before when I had a concussion I would feel better afterwards and I wouldn’t have lingering effects,” Reed said. “If I didn’t have any symptoms I would have kept playing. I’m OK with it because I know the reason why I’m making the choice is for family and my children, so I can be there for them. It’s just time.”

Reed said his post-football plans include getting into the cannabis industry after choosing to use it rather than opiods to deal with pain during his playing career.