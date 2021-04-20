Jordan Reed retiring from NFL

Getty Images

Tight end Jordan Reed made it back to the field with the 49ers last season, but he will not be playing in 2021.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Reed has decided to retire from the NFL.

Reed was a 2013 third-round pick by Washington who developed into a strong receiver early in his career. His effectiveness was mitigated by a career-long inability to stay healthy that culminated in missing the entire 2019 season due to concussions. Reed was able to return for the 49ers in 2020 and caught 26 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games.

Reed had 329 catches for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns while with Washington. He is No. 10 in franchise history in catches and 13th in receiving yards.