Kevin Stefanski: Odell Beckham Jr. is progressing very well

Getty Images

The Browns won a playoff game for the first time since 1994 last season, and they were able to do it without one of their most talented offensive players.

Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL midway through the season, but is expected back for a third year with the Browns in 2021. During his Tuesday press conference, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Beckham is on track with his rehab.

“He’s progressing very well,” Stefanski said. “He’s trending in the right direction.”

Cleveland’s offense continuing to improve in Beckham’s absence became a storyline throughout last season. He had only 23 catches for 319 yards with three touchdowns before going down for the rest of the season.

But it stands to reason that if Beckham can return to the form he displayed in the early part of his career, he can be a significant weapon for the Cleveland’s offense in 2021.