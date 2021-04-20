Lions re-sign Matt Nelson

Getty Images

Matt Nelson is under contract to the Lions for the 2021 season.

The Lions tendered the tackle as an exclusive rights free agent earlier this year and the NFL’s daily transaction report brought word that he signed that tender on Monday. Nelson was not able to negotiate with other teams once he was tendered, so his return was a matter of timing more than anything else.

Nelson played defensive line at Iowa and moved to the offensive side of the ball once he signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in all 16 games last season and made a start against the Packers in Week 13.

The Lions also tendered fullback Jason Cabinda and punter Jack Fox as exclusive rights free agents this offseason.