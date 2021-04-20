NFL says it understands pain, anger, frustration remain after Derek Chauvin verdict

Posted by Charean Williams on April 20, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT
Minneapolis Reacts To Verdict In Derek Chauvin Trial
Celebrations began around the country immediately after the verdict was delivered in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. But the conviction of Chauvin on all charges in the death of George Floyd doesn’t bring back Floyd or completely heal a divided nation.

The NFL released a statement with a reminder that work remains in social justice efforts.

“Today’s outcome in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis does not undo the loss of life,” the NFL’s statement reads. “Mr. George Floyd should be here with us today. Our hearts remain with the Floyd family, and we understand the pain, anger and frustration does not go away even when justice is delivered.

“Importantly, even as we identify reasons for hope, we must continue to help move our society toward a more equal and just tomorrow. We are proud to partner with NFL players and clubs and remain committed to do the important work needed to make positive change in our society.”

Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to league employees at offices in New York, New Jersey and Los Angeles on Monday, reiterating the NFL’s commitment to supporting social justice efforts.

12 responses to “NFL says it understands pain, anger, frustration remain after Derek Chauvin verdict

  2. Sorry, this is non of the NFL’s business. They need to stick to playing football and stay out of other issues.

    Nothing worse then hearing millionaires and some time billionaires talking about how they relate.

  3. George Floyd was not a good person so can we please stop claiming he was a saint sent to earth for the sake of social justice.

    The cop was in the wrong & the verdict validates that. Game over.

  4. Goodell is an all time fraud only making decisions based on marketing analytics.

    Where was this years ago?

  5. We really need a team to sign Kaep for the 2021 season, it would make us all feel better about being Americans!

  7. Just reading these ignorant comments tells you exactly why it’s necessary for true Americans in all occupations to strive for justice, equity, diversity and inclusion.

  8. PFT should really close comments on these articles – Floyd wasn’t a great person, he apparently has one violent arrest in 2007. Nothing after for 7 years. A bunch of ticky-tac arrests for being unwise and most likely poor and desperate and addicted to drugs. He wasn’t a murderer, he didn’t deserve to be murdered. If anyone, and I expect a lot, have gotten into a bar fight – that is an arrestable offense. Don’t cry foul when someone murders someone and gets convicted.

  10. “Sorry, this is non of the NFL’s business. They need to stick to playing football and stay out of other issues.”

    “Please keep politics and Football far apart.”
    ———————————
    Why shouldn’t football players or actors or whoever be allowed to have an opinion on that cop’s conviction or any other political issue? You make your opinions, don’t you? Do you think every single ballplayer or actor knows nothing about the issues in this country? You’re the one bringing politics to a football message board.

  11. Guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Anyone that saw the cell phone video can tell you that.

