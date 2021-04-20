Panthers announce DaQuan Jones signing

Getty Images

Tuesday morning brought word that defensive lineman DaQuan Jones was visiting with the Panthers and that the visit was expected to end with a deal for Jones to play for Carolina.

Expectation became reality on Tuesday afternoon. The Panthers announced that they have signed Jones to a one-year deal.

Jones was a 2014 fourth-round pick of the Titans and he spent the last seven years with the AFC South club. Jones started every game the Titans have played over the last three seasons and made 93 starts over his entire run with Tennessee.

He had 49 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble last season.

With Kawann Short and Zach Kerr leaving the team this offseason, Jones will likely play a role beside Derrick Brown on the interior of the Panthers defensive line.