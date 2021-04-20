Patrick Mahomes: There are so many different things I can improve in my game

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes is out of his walking boot and feels like he’s ahead of schedule after undergoing surgery to remedy a turf toe injury in his left foot.

But the quarterback still has a ways to go before he’s fully healed. Despite Mahomes’ success since becoming a full-time starter in 2018, he wants to use the time rehabbing to make sure he’s getting better heading into 2021.

“There are so many different things I can improve in my game,” Mahomes said Monday, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “Being able to kind of restart, and start from [the] injury with the feet, I can really improve my footwork. I’ve dealt with ankle injuries in my career and being able to teach myself how to hit in the right spots with my feet. Teaching myself just how to get back from this injury will help me out in the long run.”

Along with winning a league MVP and a Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes has thrown for 13,868 yards, 114 touchdowns, and just 23 interceptions in his first three years as a starter — making it seem impossible that there can be many things for him to improve heading into 2021.

But the great ones always find an edge to stay on top. Mahomes doesn’t seem to need any extra motivation for his drive to reach a third consecutive Super Bowl in the upcoming season.