Patrick Mahomes: There are so many different things I can improve in my game

Patrick Mahomes is out of his walking boot and feels like he’s ahead of schedule after undergoing surgery to remedy a turf toe injury in his left foot.

But the quarterback still has a ways to go before he’s fully healed. Despite Mahomes’ success since becoming a full-time starter in 2018, he wants to use the time rehabbing to make sure he’s getting better heading into 2021.

“There are so many different things I can improve in my game,” Mahomes said Monday, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “Being able to kind of restart, and start from [the] injury with the feet, I can really improve my footwork. I’ve dealt with ankle injuries in my career and being able to teach myself how to hit in the right spots with my feet. Teaching myself just how to get back from this injury will help me out in the long run.”

Along with winning a league MVP and a Super Bowl MVP, Mahomes has thrown for 13,868 yards, 114 touchdowns, and just 23 interceptions in his first three years as a starter — making it seem impossible that there can be many things for him to improve heading into 2021.

But the great ones always find an edge to stay on top. Mahomes doesn’t seem to need any extra motivation for his drive to reach a third consecutive Super Bowl in the upcoming season.

  1. How about work on the cognitive aspects of the game? If one watched Peyton on the sidelines, he was glued to the tablet studying the defense. I did not see that even once (or maybe once….) in the SB. There is more to this position than running and throwing.

  2. That’s the same thing Tom Brady says every year, and he keeps getting better. Mahomes is off to a great start. The reason he’s special is because he has the mental to go along with the physical. That was obvious in college. He elevates his game when the chips are down.

  3. The SB showed that pressure on Mahomes is the key to containing him . As Goff found out after his SB once teams see success from a defense they will copy it going forward . Not saying Mahomes will follow the same downward career arc Goff did but he will be seeing all kinds of pressure from opponents and will have to adjust his game accordingly . In the SB he didn’t adjust but thinking he learned an important lesson from the loss that will make the Chiefs offense capable of making the necessary adjustments to continue to be successful .

  4. If KC can keep their o-line in order and have a decent defense then they should be contenders for years…

  6. Wow, those numbers are spectacular to start career when you see them in fine print. Keep plugging away, he makes the game better

  7. Teams are gonna use the Tampa Bay blueprint by sending two safeties deep and rushing four. Mahomes can’t rely on Hill running deep anymore, the problem with their offense is that they rely too much on 15+ yards per play.

  8. What is annoying about him? What has he done that has you so aggrieved? ……….

    purpleppleater84 says:
    April 20, 2021 at 11:40 am
    Oh shut up already… this guy is so annoying to listen to

  10. If anyone thinks they can base a blueprint on what the Bucs did in the SB, well, you’re not terribly smart. Now, if you can plan on a team playing without 3 of their starting offensive lineman, the most important of which they lost a week prior, then you may be onto something.

    KC was a fraction of itself in the SB being down two pro-bowl caliber lineman. No excuse, injuries happen to almost every team, just reality. Bucs won, congratulations, but it wasn’t the game everyone hoped to see.

  11. Defense wins championships. No matter how good you are, you still need a strong D to win more Super Bowls. Tom Brady won it last season because the Tampa Bay D just played great down the stretch. Not even Aaron Rodgers or Drew Brees could beat that defense either.

  12. If a team can win with pressure from 4, then you have a chance. Give the Bucs their due, they made it happen. Just realize the Chiefs were hit hard with O Line injuries. What is going to be the blueprint for beating the Chiefs if they have a strong O Line? I’m listening

