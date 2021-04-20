Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady trade friendly barbs on social media

Posted by Charean Williams on April 20, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT
Super Bowl LV
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez started it.

Perez wore a Tom Brady jersey during batting practice before the Royals played the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium on Monday. The Royals tweeted a video of Perez, who lost a Super Bowl LV bet to former Royals and current Rays outfielder Brett Phillips.

On the video, Perez calls Patrick Mahomesthe best” despite wearing the No. 12 Brady jersey.

The Royals added commentary to the tweet, writing, “Sometimes words speak louder than actions.”

That prompted Brady to reply Tuesday, writing, “Nahhh I think actions always speak louder than words.”

Mahomes clapped back less than an hour later.

“I guess we will see in 20 years,” Mahomes wrote, adding a couple of emojis.

Mahomes could have drawn to within four Super Bowl rings of Brady in February, but we all know how that turned out. Brady now has seven Super Bowl rings to Mahomes’ one.

Brady has five Super Bowl MVP awards to Mahomes’ one, three league MVP awards to Mahomes’ one and 230 regular-season wins to Mahomes’ 38.

Brady, 43, already has done more than any other player in NFL history. Who’s to say he won’t outlast Mahomes, who is only 25?

We jest. (We think.)

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Brady, it’s never to put limitations on what he can do or how long he will play. He will retire when he retires.

  2. With Justin Herbert in the same division, KC won’t be winning many – if any, during the rest of Mahomes’ career.

  4. tahnoonzee says:
    April 20, 2021 at 7:10 pm
    With Justin Herbert in the same division, KC won’t be winning many – if any, during the rest of Mahomes’ career.

    And a happy “420” to you brother lol

  5. Mahomes is really really good. Brady has been really good for a VERY VERY long time. That’s harder than people think.

  6. “Mahomes could have drawn to within four Super Bowl rings of Brady…”

    Even this line sounds funny. For anyone. So much would have to go so right, and we know that it doesn’t. It’s kind of a slap to the face with regard to rest of the league and what they’re trying to do day in and day out.

    The current gap between career hardware is like the Grand Canyon. To assume that Mahomes has a chance to do what Brady has done is so far out the window, it’s a ludicrous notion. And I think Mahomes is the best QB in the league.

