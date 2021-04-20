Rams sign Corey Bojorquez

Getty Images

The Rams have added a third punter to their roster.

An announcement on Tuesday brought word that Corey Bojorquez has signed a contract with the team. No terms of that deal were disclosed.

Bojorquez took over as the Bills punter in 2018 and remained with the team through the end of the 2020 season. He was not tendered as a restricted free agent and Buffalo signed former Dolphins punter Matt Haack.

Bojorquez averaged 50.8 yards per punt last season and 45 yards per boot over his entire time in Buffalo.

The Rams have longtime punter Johnny Hekker under contract for 2021 and they signed Brandon Wright to a futures contract in January.