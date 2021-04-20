Saints re-sign Will Clapp

Getty Images

After signing Christian Montano earlier on Tuesday, the Saints have made another move to solidify depth along the offensive line.

Per the transaction wire, New Orleans has re-signed backup center Will Clapp.

Clapp was slated to become a restricted free agent last month, but did not receive a tender from the Saints, which made him free to sign with any team. But now he is back where he’s spent his entire career, having appeared in 25 games with four starts for New Orleans since 2018.

Clapp played in eight contests last year, with 62 offensive snaps and 41 special teams snaps.