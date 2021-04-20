Saints signing Christian Montano

Getty Images

The Saints are bringing in more offensive line depth.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New Orleans is signing Christian Montano to a one-year deal.

Montano went undrafted out of Tulane last year and signed with the Steelers. But Pittsburgh cut him early on in training camp.

According to Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Advocate, Montaro worked out at Tulane’s recent Pro Day, which allowed the Saints to get an in-person look at the offensive lineman.

Montaro started 13 games at center in 2019 at Tulane after spending a few years at Brown, where he earned second-team All-Ivy honors in 2017.