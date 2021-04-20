Steelers extend Mike Tomlin through 2024

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 20, 2021, 9:15 AM EDT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals
The Mike Tomlin era is set to continue in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers announced on Tuesday that they’ve signed their head coach to a three-year extension through 2024.

“I am pleased to announce we have extended Mike Tomlin’s contract through the 2024 season,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League, and we are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we work to win another championship.”

Tomlin is the third longest tenured head coach in the league, behind only New England’s Bill Belichick and New Orleans’ Sean Payton. The Steelers hired Tomlin in 2007 and Pittsburgh has not had a losing record with him at the helm. He’s compiled a 145-78-1 record, winning Super Bowl XLIII and coaching the team to an appearance in Super Bowl XLV.

“I am extremely grateful for this contract extension and want to thank Art Rooney II and everyone in the organization for the support in my first 14 seasons,” Tomlin said in a statement. “We have a goal of winning the organization’s seventh Super Bowl championship, and I couldn’t be more enthusiastic about this upcoming season.”

Tomlin is just Pittsburgh’s third head coach since 1969. Chuck Noll led the team from 1969-1991 and Bill Cowher served as head coach from 1992-2006.

  2. There is no other NFL franchise more loyal to their coaches in long tenures as the Steelers

  3. Going to be a rebuilding time coming for him. Lucky for him he has owners with patience. Rare these days in the NFL. Almost unique to this franchise entirely.

  4. I still can’t get over him tripping Jacoby Jones. That was one of the trashiest things I’ve ever seen in sports. It boggles the mind that the Steelers would want someone like that representing their organization.

  5. I hope people will lay off of Tomlin- look at that record- 90% of teams , and their fans would be delighted to have that record, yet for some reason there are a to of folks who seem to despise him and think of him as a lesser coach– i am not a Pitts fan, in fact I have not respected them since the days of franco harris , bleier, swann stallworth, ham lambert, green etc.

  6. Well deserved. He is easily the most under appreciated coaches in the NFL. Steelers fans are constantly on his case while fans of other teams are envious of his annual success. He’s a Hall of Famer most likely.

  10. List of best records active coaches:
    BB, Reid , Carroll, Tomlin , Payton

    still tomlin constantly gets no respect, why is that?

  11. If you have a winning coach keep him. These turnover of coaches is pathetic. Look at the Lions after they fired Caldwell. The grass isn’t geener on the other side.

  12. More mediocrity for the Steelers. I almost feel sorry for their fanbase with an ownership and coach that can’t seem to replicate their early 2000s teams.

  13. Good for him. Good for the Steelers organization. The guy wins 65% of his games and has done so in the salary cap era. He obviously knows how to deal with today’s NFL player better than a lot of his contemporaries given how he managed AB and Bell. He has managed a prima donna QB for the last 14 years. There’s only a few coaches you would put above him. He’s not perfect, but you can do a lot worse and chances are your team probably is doing worse unless your Team is being coached by McVay, Reid, McDermott, Belichek, Harabaugh or Carrol.

  14. Sometimes I don’t think people really understand how difficult good coaches are to find. We always want to go and fire, fire, fire everyone. You can get your wish and fire a coach after 14 years then proceed to fire the four coaches you hired after him.

  16. Couldn’t happen to a more predictable coach. A coach that never has his teams ready to play in the biggest games, yet still gets rewarded. Well done Pittsburgh. You will continue to live in mediocrity and great one liners / catch phrases.

  17. He has won as many Super Bowls as Pete Carroll of Seattle and Andy Reid of Kansas City.

  18. No reason not to, he is a good NFL coach. I think they should have parted ways with Ben and a few of the older guard & rebuild. I do not look forward to years of Pitt and NE wallowing in mediocracy. This is coming from a lifelong Browns Fan & we know rebuilds!

  19. “List of best records active coaches:
    BB, Reid , Carroll, Tomlin , Payton

    still tomlin constantly gets no respect, why is that?”

    Are you saying that Carroll and Payton do? Because they sure don’t amongst the keyboard warrior community here.

  25. The Chicago Bears OWN HIM. Tomlin has never beat them. And the Super Fans invade Pittsburgh this year! Even with Andy QB1 Dalton….that’s a W.

  26. Not a bad coach. Is there a better one available? Probably not unless you go for an unknown. The problem is they have no plan for the future.

  27. Good move by the organization! Tomlin is solid, respectable, and a Superbowl winning head coach and would have won 2 super bowls if not for Ben’s interceptions against GB. Tomlin has spent his entire career catering to a selfish, entitled-diva QB. I hope one of his contract stipulations was – Ben has to be gone after this year? Otherwise, he should not have resigned.

  28. wcucarter says:
    April 20, 2021 at 9:25 am
    I still can’t get over him tripping Jacoby Jones. That was one of the trashiest things I’ve ever seen in sports. It boggles the mind that the Steelers would want someone like that representing their organization.

    Tomlin did nit trip Jones. He did not extend his leg/foot.Looking at the video of the event,Tomlin did affect the progress of Jones, because he was technically on the field (white area of the sideline). For that,he should have been penalized.

  29. kennylc629 says:
    April 20, 2021 at 9:51 am
    Sometimes I don’t think people really understand how difficult good coaches are to find. We always want to go and fire, fire, fire everyone. You can get your wish and fire a coach after 14 years then proceed to fire the four coaches you hired after him.

    Except he’s not a good coach. He’s the players’ friend.

    He’e a mediocre coach. Beating up the Bungles and Browns for 15 years is not special. It’s why he looks confused in postseasons.

  30. Must’ve beeen those back-to-back losses to the Browns to end last season that sealed the deal.

