Stephen Jones: Kyle Pitts is a unique player who doesn’t come around every year

Getty Images

A report earlier this month indicated Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is “infatuated” with Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones acknowledged his father’s interest in Pitts in an interview with 105.3 The Fan this week.

“I think he’s certainly giving his view on what a unique football player Kyle Pitts is,” Stephen Jones said. “He’s a unique matchup player and certainly if you look at the Chiefs and the 49ers and the way New England has utilized them over the years, these mismatched tight end players can certainly make a difference in offensive football. I think you’d be hard pressed to find anyone who knows football personnel in the NFL, coaches, that can’t see the vision for what problems a player like Kyle Pitts could present. I think he’s a unique player that doesn’t come around every year. Certainly Jerry was just acknowledging that.”

The Cowboys, who had a Pro Bowl tight end in Jason Witten for 16 seasons, have Blake Jarwin returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and Dalton Schultz coming off a career season. Neither one of them is Pitts, but the Cowboys have bigger needs.

While their offense has too few footballs for playmakers CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as it is, their defense gave up the most points in team history last season.

Jerry Jones had an infatuation with Johnny Manziel in 2014 but was talked into drafting offensive guard Zack Martin. If Pitts is on the board when the Cowboys draft 10th overall — which is unlikely — would someone talk Jones out of taking Pitts?