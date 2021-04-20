The top non-holiday that feels like a holiday? Super Bowl Sunday, of course

Getty Images

It’s 4/20. A day that isn’t a holiday but that, for many, feels like one.

And so, in recognition of the fact today is the unofficial day to smoke ’em if you got ’em, Simms and I spent time on Tuesday’s PFT Live brainstorming the days of the year that aren’t holidays but that feel like them.

For me, it begins and ends with Super Bowl Sunday. It’s not a holiday, but it is. It’s so much of a holiday that many would love to see it land on the calendar the day before a holiday, so that the holiday could be devoted to recovering from the unofficial holiday of the NFL’s championship game.

So take a holiday from whatever you are doing and check out our selections. Then chime in with your own.