Titans players: We are in solidarity with those who don’t participate in in-person work

A 21st statement from NFL players about in-person offseason work was released on Tuesday.

Titans players are the latest to share their response to the NFL Players Association’s call for players to skip the voluntary work this year. The statement makes no mention of what players from the Titans will do, but says that the players are in solidarity with those who don’t participate and respectful of those that do.

“We have come together as a team and have had several conversations about what is best for the players in our locker room,” the statement said. “Based on the injury data from the previous year, along with the facts and recommendation provided by our union, we are in solidarity with other players across the NFL who will exercise their right to not attend in-person voluntary workouts. We understand that some players will need to be at our facility for different reasons during this time and we respect the right of every player afforded to us in our CBA.”

The first phase of offseason work began on Monday and players from several teams were at facilities for strength and conditioning work. That included players from teams that issued statements saying they planned to stay away.