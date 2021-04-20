Vikings hope Derek Chauvin guilty verdict in murder of George Floyd will “mark the beginning of community healing”

Getty Images

The murder of George Floyd happened not far from the stadium in which the Minnesota Vikings play. In the aftermath of Tuesday’s verdict finding former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts of murdering George Floyd, the Vikings have issued a statement.

“The past year following George Floyd’s death has been extremely painful for the Minnesota community, particularly for the State’s Black residents,” the Vikings said. “While today’s decision does not minimize the anguish or solve the intolerable issues of racism and hate, we hope it can mark the beginning of community healing.

“Now, more than ever, it is crucial to respectfully listen, communicate and engage in order for us to move toward an equitable society. We must address the unacceptable continued violence and hate toward People of Color and commit to using our individual and collective voices to end the divisiveness and racial injustice.

“Our work is just beginning. Our commitment is unwavering. As an organization, we will build upon the foundation we have already established in the following critical areas: reducing socioeconomic disparities, implementing educational curriculum on racism and Black history and advocating for law enforcement and criminal justice reform. We will continue to be agents for positive, transformational and sustainable change.”

The Vikings have been among the most socially active teams since the killing of George Floyd, as encouraged by ownership and manifested at every level of the organization.

Today’s ruling brings justice for George Floyd, his family, and anyone impacted directly and indirectly by racial biases and prejudices that continue to pervade our society. As the Vikings acknowledge, however, much more work needs to be done.

This is the beginning, not the end. In time, it could be remembered as the start of necessary and in many ways overdue change.