Antonio Brown settles civil sexual assault lawsuit

Getty Images

Wide receiver Antonio Brown will not be facing a trial in the civil sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by Britney Taylor.

That trial was set to start later this year, but representatives for Brown and Taylor announced on Wednesday that the two sides have settled the lawsuit. Those representatives released matching statements about the agreement.

“Antonio and Britney have been friends for over a decade. Several years ago they almost became business partners,” the statement said. “Recently, they were involved in aggressive litigation. Having reflected on their relationship, both feel the time has come to move on. Antonio is grateful for Britney’s excellent training assistance. They are pleased that Antonio is doing so well with the Bucs and has a ring. Their dispute is resolved and they wish each other great continued success.”

Taylor worked for Brown as a personal trainer and alleged that Brown sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2017 and 2018. Brown was suspended for the first eight games of the 2020 season for multiple violations of the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Brown is currently an unsigned free agent, but the settlement of the lawsuit may help him return to the Bucs or find work elsewhere for the 2021 season.