Antonio Brown wisely resolved civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault

Getty Images

Antonio Brown finally has done what he should have done months ago. He has resolved the lawsuit filed against him in September 2019 by Britney Taylor, who accused Brown of sexual assault and rape.

Brown should have resolved the lawsuit before it was even filed. Once the lawsuit started, it contributed to the Patriots’ decision to cut him after only one game. Then, the NFL investigation sparked by the civil lawsuit kept other teams from signing Brown, given the possibility that he’d be placed on the Commissioner Exempt list.

Although the trial of the Taylor lawsuit wasn’t due to begin until December 2021, Brown inevitably would have been questioned under oath in a pre-trial deposition. (No depositions had been taken in the case, yet.) Given the way he behaved during multiple depositions in a lawsuit against him filed after he trashed a luxury apartment in Miami, there’s a good chance that Brown would not have done well under questioning. And that could have created a very real complication for Brown’s ongoing football career.

The Buccaneers were aware of that specific wrinkle, and of the impact a disastrous deposition performance could have had on his ability to play. Now that the case has been settled, Brown will never be questioned under oath about the claims. This means that Brown is more likely to get a viable contract offer to return to the Buccaneers — or possibly to sign with another team.