Arden Key signing with 49ers

The 49ers added players on both sides of the ball on Wednesday.

Running back Wayne Gallman signed with the team after visiting earlier this week and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that defensive end Arden Key will do the same. It’s a one-year deal for Key, who also met with the team before agreeing to a deal.

Key was a third-round pick by the Raiders and spent three seasons with the team before being released last week. The 49ers were the first team he was linked with after being released.

Key has 49 tackles, three sacks, 26 quarterback hits, and eight tackles for loss in 37 career games. He will likely provide depth behind Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, and others on the 49ers line.