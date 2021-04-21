Brandon Beane: Bills will think long term more than short term with first-round pick

Getty Images

When the Packers had the draft’s 30th overall pick last year, they opted to look out for their long-term future by trading up to select Jordan Love.

Now the Bills have the 30th overall pick. While they’re also in a clear contention window, General Manager Brandon Beane said in his Tuesday press conference that Buffalo is more likely to pick a player who will aid their future rather than simply their present.

“We’ll think long term more than short term,” Beane said, via Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com. “I think there’s some other guys we have on the board, where we’re going: ‘This guy’s one heck of a player, but he’s not going to start Day 1, but we will count on him and maybe in a year he’s going to be the starter.’ We’ll have a player that’s on the last year of their deal, and he’ll kind of back up that player, learn from him, compete with him, but we don’t necessarily expect him to start.”

As Buscaglia points out, defensive end is one position could fit what Beane is looking for, given that both Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison are slated to become free agents after the 2021 season. But the interior of the offensive line, nickel corner, and defensive tackle could be other spots where the Bills could look to find a player that would suit their future needs.

Beane also noted that Buffalo may pick a running back at No. 30 if the player has “an elite trait” that isn’t currently on the team’s roster.

Either way, the Bills will have plenty of options to choose from next week as they try to fortify their roster for a Super Bowl run in 2021.