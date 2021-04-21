Buccaneers, Rams owners facing pressure to sell the Premier League teams

Getty Images

A pair of NFL owners are facing pressure to sell their soccer teams in the English Premier League, in the aftermath of the failed effort to start a soccer Super League.

Via Sports Business Daily, fans in the UK want the Glazers (who own the Buccaneers) and Stan Kroenke (who owns the Rams) to sell Manchester United and Arsenal, respectively.

Manchester United co-chair Joel Glazer apologized for “the club’s involvement in the breakaway European Super League project,” and he admitted that the effort disrespected the “deep-rooted traditions” of the English version of the game.

“Although the wounds are raw and I understand that it will take time for the scars to heal, I am personally committed to rebuilding trust with our fans and learning from the message you delivered with such conviction,” Glazer said.

The Glazers always have been controversial owners of the Manchester United club, and it seems like no fans of any teams owned by Stan Kroenke ever want him to be the owner. The effort to form a new Super League for their soccer teams has failed miserably and spectacularly. More time will be needed to determine whether those involved in instigating it will be able to thrive with their current teams in their current leagues. It’s possible that, eventually, the only practical solution will be to divest.