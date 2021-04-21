Chris Grier on draft trades: We feel good where we are and won’t have any regrets

Getty Images

When the Dolphins made a pair of trades with the 49ers and Eagles a few weeks ago, they were able to not only gain assets, but also still guarantee themselves a shot at one of the best non-QBs in the 2021 draft.

In his pre-draft press conference on Wednesday, Miami General Manager Chris Grier set out the thought process in making the moves.

“We had a number of teams talking to us about No. 3,” Grier said, via Josh Tolentino of TheAthletic.com. “Obviously, San Francisco was very aggressive. As we worked through it, we decided it was important for us also to get back into the top 10.”

Grier also noted the club’s comfort with the available talent that made the deals possible.

“When we made our move we had a number of players we like,” Grier said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “We feel good where we are and we won’t have any regrets.”

Miami now has four selections in the first two rounds of this year’s draft at No. 6, 18, 36, and 50 overall.