Chris Grier: Tua Tagovailoa is going to take the next step

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 21, 2021, 11:59 AM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

When Miami held the third overall pick in next week’s draft, there was some speculation that the club could take a quarterback for the second consecutive year within the top five.

But when the pair of trades with the 49ers and Eagles set them up at No. 6, the Dolphins clearly indicated they’re riding with Tua Tagovailoa at QB.

Tagovailoa showed flashes in his nine starts, finishing the season with 1,814 yards passing, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for 109 yards and three TDs.

But there were instances where head coach Brian Flores replaced him mid-game with Ryan Fitzpatrick. The veteran QB, now with Washington, beat the Raiders after relieving Tagovailoa in Week 16.

In his pre-draft press conference on Wednesday, General Manager Chris Grier noted some of the challenges Tagovailoa faced as a rookie during a pandemic and how that’s different in 2021.

“He’s been working with the receivers. He’s a very competitive kid. Coming off the injury last year, no OTAs, no minicamp, and thrown in right away, that’s a hard transition,” Grier said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “He has been great with the players and receives.”

Grier is anticipating that work is going to pay off for the club in the upcoming season.

“He’s healthy now. He’s going to take the next step,” Grier said, via Josh Tolentino of TheAthletic.com. “The kid has been a winner everywhere he’s been. I’m really excited for him.”

Tagovailoa was even a winner last season, with the club going 6-3 in his nine starts — though that “QB win” over the Raiders should arguably go to Fitzpatrick. Still, if the Dolphins can pick up another explosive offensive weapon at No. 6 overall, there’s plenty of reason to think Tagovailoa and Miami’s offense can have more success in 2021.

8 responses to “Chris Grier: Tua Tagovailoa is going to take the next step

  2. He seemed to play extremely conservative. To cautious to do anything too great nor anything too bad. I am sure there where a lot of factors involved in that. If he can loosen up and have some fun this year, he could be an entirely different player.

  3. its almost as if rookie qbs should get time to develop. see josh allen for exhibit a

  4. The kid won 6 games last season with zero playmakers. Can’t wait to see him play this season with real playmakers and hopefully Grier will get a monster running back. I think that most will be surprised at the major improvements on the O line. Coach Flo is just starting his legacy.

  5. Another instance of Dolphins management trying to convince the fans of how good a player is. This is a bad sign. Chris Grier doesn’t need to tell us how good Tua is. Tua needs to show us how good he is and he’s off to a terrible start. Pipe down Chris.

  7. josh plum says:
    April 21, 2021 at 12:09 pm
    He seemed to play extremely conservative. To cautious to do anything too great nor anything too bad. I am sure there where a lot of factors involved in that. If he can loosen up and have some fun this year, he could be an entirely different player.
    ————————————————————————————
    That was because of the lack of faith the coaching staff had in him. They wanted him to stick with 5 yard outs all game. Just look at the Raiders game. Once they pulled him at halftime and put Fitz in there, the playcalling totally changed.

  8. prophessor4,

    Josh Allen showed skill and ability to make highlight reel plays from the beginning. People blindly hated Allen. He had almost no talent on offense his rookie year/second year. But sure… Tua is probably just like Allen. “Needs time” lol. Give him all the time you have.

