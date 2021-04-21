Cordarrelle Patterson: It doesn’t matter where they put me, I go out a make a play

Getty Images

Putting a label on Cordarrelle Patterson‘s position can be difficult and Patterson isn’t looking to change that in 2021.

Patterson signed with the Falcons as a free agent after spending last season with the Bears. Patterson set a career high with 64 carries last season, but said that he’s not picky about whether he’s lining up as a running back, wide receiver or anywhere else on the field.

“Honestly man, it don’t matter where they put me on the football field,” Patterson said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I just go out and try to make a play for my team. If they want me at running back, receiver, quarterback, tight end or whatever. Just put me out there and when my name is called, I just go out there and make a play. That’s something I’ve been doing my whole life.”

Whatever Patterson does on offense, he’ll also return kickoffs and will be trying for the ninth kickoff return touchdown of his career in that role. If he gets it, he’ll become the NFL’s all-time leader in that category.