Derek Chauvin verdict in George Floyd case underscores Colin Kaepernick’s point

Posted by Mike Florio on April 21, 2021, 10:38 AM EDT
Nation Reacts To Derek Chauvin Trial Verdict
Getty Images

This item isn’t about the possibility of Colin Kaepernick returning to the NFL. He won’t be. The NFL and its teams successfully have run out the clock in that regard; his shunning has lasted long enough that it now makes no sense at all for anyone to give him a chance to return to the league.

But Kaepernick has relevance the morning after the guilty verdict entered against Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. Kaepernick has relevance because the point he made in August 2016 should be heard and heeded.

There is police brutality,” Kaepernick said days after he was first spotted sitting during the national anthem. “People of color have been targeted by police. So that’s a large part of it. And they’re government officials. They’re put in place by the government so that’s something that this country has to change. There’s things we can do to hold them more accountable, make those standards higher.

“You have people that practice law and our lawyers and go to school for eight years, but you can become a cop in six months and don’t have to have the same amount of training as a cosmetologist. That’s insane. Someone that’s holding a curling iron has more education and more training than people that have a gun and are going out on the street to protect us.”

He was right, at least as it relates to California. Police officers there must attend (either before being hired or upon hire) an 888-hour Basic Police Academy, which requires roughly six months to complete. Cosmetologists in California have a 1,600-hour training requirement before they can even take the test required to secure a license.

Licensed police officers carry a license to kill. And while the Chauvin verdict shows that there can and will be accountability, it can’t undo the damage done when someone accidentally or deliberately misuses his or her tools and takes the life of a citizen who didn’t deserve to die.

Apart from the various forms and fashions of systemic racism that still deprive so many of the rights guaranteed by the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, the barrier to having a license to kill should be higher. The educational requirements should be more demanding. The policing of the police by the police should be more exacting.

Maybe those jobs in law enforcement also should be more financially rewarding. That would attract a broader pool of applicants, making it easier to turn away anyone who at any time shows any reason to not be trusted with a license to kill, reserving those powers only to those who meet standards that should apply to a profession that should be far better suited to weeding out those who would behave unprofessionally, or worse.

4 responses to “Derek Chauvin verdict in George Floyd case underscores Colin Kaepernick’s point

  1. There is also violence and life threatening force against police officers each and every day they show up to work to protect citizens from crime. Lets not make this a one-sided situation.

  2. Your last paragraph gets to the issue. When was a cosmetologist asked to enter a building filled with armed drug addicts and gang members? When does a cosmetologist have to make split second decisions on use of force that could change his/her life? Police don’t need to be defunded, they need to be better funded for better pay and better training.

  3. All rational people agree that the police need better funding, training, and more incentives to encourage higher character people to join the profession. The problem is that the progressive movement to defund the police and end qualified immunity is having the exact opposite effect. Highly qualified people are being discouraged from going into policing and it will only hurt the communities they would have served.

  4. That last paragraph hits it right on the nose. Same goes for teachers, social workers, probation officers etc….

