Duke Tobin also optimistic Joe Burrow will be ready for Week 1

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has said multiple times during the offseason that he expects to be ready to begin the 2021 regular season after undergoing reconstructive knee surgery in December.

After the QB noted he’s “very optimistic” about being ready Week 1 in a Pro Football Focus podcast with Cris Collinsworth this week, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin echoed the young signal-caller’s stance on Wednesday.

“I’m with Joe. If he’s optimistic, I’m optimistic,” Tobin said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com. “That’s Joe. That’s our expectation, too. I haven’t been close to the rehab, I have been grinding away in the draft room. But when I have seen him, I’ve been impressed with where he is and how he is working. What he says, I believe. That is certainly our expectation, too. He checks boxes for a motivated player and one that loves the competition and loves competing and will dow hat it takes to put himself in that position.”

Burrow also told Collinsworth he’s ahead of schedule, and has been dropping back to throw passes for more than a week. The quarterback suffered the season-ending injury in Week 11 last year.