Howie Roseman on trading back in first round: Flexibility creates opportunity

When the Dolphins first called the Eagles about trading up for the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft, Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman said the team had to figure out what the Dolphins were doing with the No. 3 pick.

Once they learned that it was going to the 49ers and the Dolphins would be offering the No. 12 pick along with a 2022 first-round pick, Roseman said they knew three quarterbacks would be off the board to start the first round and had a fuller picture of who would be around when they pick. He also said that the added pick creates more opportunities for the team.

“The reason we traded back from 6 to 12 is because flexibility creates opportunity,” Roseman said at a Wednesday press conference, via Evan Macy of PhillyVoice.com. “For us, having an extra first-round pick, when you look back at things that are hard to acquire it’s an extra first-round pick . . . What we had to do is sit there and think, are there 12 guys in the draft we are comfortable with?”

One opportunity could be to trade back up and Roseman said they have been talking with teams in front of them to have an idea of what might be possible once the draft is underway next week.