Jameis Winston: I’m outworking everyone at my position

Getty Images

Taysom Hill has shifted the focus of his offseason workouts to playing quarterback full-time ahead of his competition with Jameis Winston for the starting job in New Orleans.

During a speech to kids at a football camp held by one of his Florida State teammatess, Winston spent some time making it clear that he’s putting in time to make him the Saints’ choice as well. Winston traced his own career trajectory from first overall pick to taking on a backup role in New Orleans last season.

Winston said “it’s been tough” and that there will continue to be “challenging days,” but that he is approaching them with a redoubled work ethic.

“I went from being the No. 1 draft pick to being . . . everybody laugh at me. But guess what? I’m about that business. I’m outworking everybody at my position. I’m doing things every single day. Commit to the dream. Because that’s the thing, we have to go back to being little kids about this football game. Because this is a kid’s game that men play,” Winston said, via Jeff Nowak of NOLA.com.

The Winston-Hill competition will be a crucial storyline for the Saints’ season and it seems both players will be coming into it with a full head of steam.