Jason Licht: Drafting at 32nd overall is a good problem to have

USA TODAY Sports

After winning the Super Bowl, the Buccaneers have the 32nd overall pick in the first round of the upcoming draft.

While everyone wants to win the game’s ultimate prize, it does create an issue of trying to project what players will be on the board at the end of the first round. And because Tampa Bay hadn’t even made the postseason since 2007, it’s not like the club is even used to drafting in the 20s.

But as you’d expect, General Manager Jason Licht is fully embracing the Buccaneers’ newfound draft position.

“It’s a good problem to have,” he said during his Wednesday press conference. “When we have draft meetings during the fall — November — and we always throw out, ‘Well, if we’re picking at 20, or if we’re picking at 22.’ And this year we were saying, ‘We want to be picking at 32.’ Every year you want to be picking at 32 and here we are at 32. So I’m happy we’re picking here and I want to pick here every year, obviously. But it does make it a little more challenging in terms of predicting what players will be there — for sure.”

Licht has been the Bucs G.M. since 2014. Prior to this year, Tampa Bay’s lowest first-round pick during his tenure was at No. 19 in 2017 after the club had finished 9-7. The Buccaneers drafted tight end O.J. Howard at that spot.