Jason Licht on Antonio Brown: We’ll continue to talk, lawsuit wasn’t deciding factor

Getty Images

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht met the media a short time after the Wednesday announcement that Antonio Brown settled the civil sexual assault lawsuit that was set to go to trial later this year.

Questions about the wide receiver’s return to the team for the 2021 season were likely before word of the settlement and they were all but certain once the news broke. Licht noted that the lawsuit was “looming” when the Bucs signed Brown last year and that it wasn’t keeping them from signing him this offseason.

“We’ve put an emphasis on bringing back players from last year that contributed to our success, and he would be no different,” Licht said, via Grace Remington of WTSP. “So we’ll continue to have talks and see where it goes. . . . To have this resolved, it certainly helps but it wasn’t — that’s not necessarily the deciding factor of whether or not we’re going to continue to talk.

If Brown does re-sign, the Bucs will have just about every contributor from last year’s team back for a run at a second straight Super Bowl title.