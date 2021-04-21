Joe Burrow not lobbying for Bengals to draft Ja’Marr Chase, or Penei Sewell

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he is not, contrary to some reports, lobbying the team to draft his old LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick in next week’s NFL draft. And he’s not lobbying for Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell, either.

Burrow told Cris Collinsworth on a Pro Football Focus podcast that he thinks there are more qualified people than him to decide who the Bengals should draft.

“I’m not watching film on any of these guys. I’ve just seen highlights,” Burrow said, via Bengals.com. “The organization knows more than I do and will make the best pick.”

Burrow said he’s confident the Bengals will add a good player — and confident that they have added significantly to their team this offseason.

“I trust the organization to do what they do and do their jobs and pick the best player,” Burrow said. “I think we’re in a good spot to take just the best available. Especially after the free agency we had. We got a lot of really good players that are going to be a lot of help on defense and Riley Reiff at tackle is going to help us a lot.”

The Bengals need to take a big step forward in Year 2 for Burrow, and either Chase or Sewell can help that happen.