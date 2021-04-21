Joe Burrow: Zac Taylor is going to be great for us for a long time

USA TODAY Sports

When the Bengals announced Zac Taylor would return for a third season back in January, quarterback Joe Burrow said at the time he was excited about the decision.

Burrow had foraged a solid relationship with Taylor as a rookie, and noted he thought the team was in position to make a significant step forward in 2021.

During an appearance with Cris Collinsworth on a Pro Football Focus podcast, Burrow reiterated his positive feelings about Taylor and their partnership.

“Zac’s unbelievable. He’s going to be great for us for a long time,” Burrow said. “Me and him have a special relationship and there was chemistry from the very first meeting that we had at the combine. So this is a dream for me, to be quarterback of the Bengals. I mean, it’s crazy. [I’m] from Ohio. It’s a lot of fun. We have great players, great coaches. And I think the future is bright.”

Burrow went on to say that part of what makes Taylor special is the way he fosters cooperation between the coaches and players.

“You know, a lot of coaches have big egos, and there’s none of that,” Burrow said. “A lot of guys are, ‘This is my system. Don’t make any checks, this is the way we’re going to run it.’ And it’s really a collaboration within the offense between Zac, our offensive coordinator Brian [Callahan], and ‘Pitch’ [Dan Pitcher] our quarterbacks coach — it’s really a true collaboration. And there’s no ego in the entire building. It’s a great working environment. And then the we have a great leader in Zac who puts is in the right positions to make plays.”

Taylor clearly has Burrow’s support as a leader and coach. But given that Cincinnati made a statement about retaining Taylor after the end of last season, the coach likely has to start producing results in 2021. The Bengals are 6-25-1 since Taylor took over in 2019.