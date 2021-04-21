Kevin Stefanski hopes Baker Mayfield is much more comfortable with offense in 2021

Getty Images

As the Browns went through the 2020 season, quarterback Baker Mayfield clearly progressed within head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offensive scheme.

Now as the team begins its second offseason with Stefanski at the helm, the head coach is hoping Mayfield’s comfort with the system is “significantly better.”

“I hope as he starts to listen to the installs with [quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt] and you are hearing it for not the second time — he’s heard these plays over and over again, we’ve streamlined concepts and we’ve tried to adjust what we do based on his strengths and our players’ strengths — I would hope he’s much more comfortable from that perspective,” Stefanski said, via George M. Thomas of the Akron Beacon Journal. “That’s what time allows you to do — time together.”

Stefanski noted that just like the rest of his teammates, Mayfield has an improvement plan for the offseason. With NFLPA president J.C. Tretter on the roster, the Browns players have announced that they will not be participating in voluntary in-person workouts. So ostensibly, any improvement Mayfield makes entering his fourth season will have to be done thorough virtual meetings and work on his own.

Mayfield threw for 3,563 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2020.