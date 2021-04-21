Mac Jones once again becomes the betting favorite to go No. 3 overall

Getty Images

The pendulum keeps swinging regarding the third overall pick.

Via PointsBet, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is once again the favorite, at -150. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has -105 odds. North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance has +325 odds.

Last week, Fields became the favorite at -125. Jones had moved to +100, with Lance at +450.

On March 29, Lance was the favorite at +130. Fields had odds of +150, and Jones stood at +160. By April 8, Jones had moved to the -200 favorite, with Fields at +250 and Lance at +300.

Despite a suggestion that the 49ers made the move without knowing which player they’d take, it’s more likely that the investment used to jump from No. 12 to No. 3 with a specific player in mind. Currently, the favorite is once again Mac Jones.