NFL will release 2021 schedule on May 12

Getty Images

Last month, a Sports Business Journal report indicated that the NFL was targeting the second week of May to release its 2021 schedule.

Now we know exactly what day that will occur.

The NFL announced that the schedule will drop on Wednesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

It’s the latest the league has ever announced its schedule and will be the first to feature a slate of 17 games for each team. The NFL delayed its schedule release last year amid the pandemic to May 7, which meant it was after the draft.

Though the announcements on May 12 will give teams and fans dates and times for the 2021 season, opponents and locations have already been determined for a while — including those for the new 17th game.