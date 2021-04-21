NFL approves expanded duties for replay official

Getty Images

NFL owners voted on proposed rule changes on Wednesday and they approved one dealing with the role of replay officials.

The Competition Committee proposed expanding the duties of the replay officials to allow them to advise the on-field officials on “specific, objective aspects of a play when clear and obvious video evidence is present and/or to address game administration issues.” There were differing reports on the chances that the rule would pass, but the NFL announced on Wednesday that it did.

The proposal was originally on the docket alongside one from the Ravens to create a booth umpire who would be part of the regular officiating crew while working off of a video monitor in the booth. That proposal would have allowed for the official to correct or call penalties based on video evidence, but the Ravens withdrew the proposal and the one that passed does not allow for such changes.

If the measure to increase the duties of the replay official doesn’t stop a clear and obvious officiating error from affecting a game this season, the Ravens’ proposal will likely come up again in 2022.