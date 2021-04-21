NFL passes expanded jersey number rule

Getty Images

Get ready for jersey numbers to look different.

NFL owners approved a rule proposal today that dramatically expands which positions are eligible to wear which numbers.

Now jerseys with numbers in the single digits can be worn by defensive backs, linebackers, running backs, fullbacks, tight ends, H-backs and wide receivers. Defensive backs and linebackers could wear any number from 1 to 49, while running backs, fullbacks, tight ends, H-backs and wide receivers can all wear 1 to 49 and 80 to 89.

Quarterbacks, punters and kickers will still be required to wear numbers 1 to 19, linemen will still wear 50 to 79, and defensive linemen and linebackers could also wear 90 to 99.

Several NFL players have indicated that they’ll consider changing their jersey numbers this season.