Rams’ Darious Williams signs one-year tender

Rams cornerback Darious Williams has signed his one-year tender offer.

The deal guarantees Williams a salary of $4.766 million with the Rams this year. In 2022 he can either get the franchise tag, sign a long-term deal with the Rams or hit unrestricted free agency.

Williams was the only player in the NFL this year to get a first-round tender as a restricted free agent. It was surprising that the Rams put the first-round tender on him, as they likely could have saved $1.5 million by keeping him on a second-round tender.

Previously an undrafted free agent and backup, last year Williams emerged as a solid part of the Rams’ defense, playing in all 16 games and starting 10.