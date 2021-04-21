Report: DeVonta Smith measured 6 feet, 166 pounds at Indianapolis medical check

Getty Images

At Alabama, wide receiver DeVonta Smith was listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds. At the school’s Pro Day, Smith declined to be measured or weighed, but said his weight was 170. It turns out he’s a little smaller than that.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Smith was weighed and measured at the recent medical check for NFL prospects in Indianapolis, and Smith actually measured at just over 6 feet tall, and 166 pounds.

The 166-pound number is going to be an eye-opener for some talent evaluators. No one doubts what Smith did on the football field — he won the Heisman Trophy last year — but 166 is tiny for an NFL player.

Despite his diminutive size, Smith is expected to be off the board within the first dozen picks next Thursday night.