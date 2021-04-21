Report: NFL considering changes to scouting combine

Getty Images

The 2020 scouting combine was the last NFL event held as scheduled, without any changes, before COVID-19 altered the world. The pandemic canceled the 2021 scouting combine.

That has the NFL evaluating potential changes to the annual event in Indianapolis, Rob Maaddi of The Associated Press reports. Maaddi writes that the league seeks “to improve the professional and medical experience for draft prospects.”

The league will obtain input from prospects who participated in previous combines and players in this year’s draft who performed physical testing at their college pro days and conducted interviews and most medical and psychological testing virtually. Earlier this month, 150 draft prospects flew to Indianapolis for in-person medical evaluations.

The NFL also will consult teams and their medical staffs for feedback before making any changes.

The league is assessing all aspects of the combine, including the player experience. The NFL is considering calling prospects by name rather than a number; limiting the number of medical personnel who examine a player; and ensuring players aren’t asked humiliating questions, per Maaddi.