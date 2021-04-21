Rock paper scissors helped Eagles gauge competitiveness of draft prospects

Getty Images

NFL teams are not permitted to have in-person meetings with draft prospects this offseason and that’s led to some different approaches to getting to know about players who could become part of their organization.

At a Wednesday press conference, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and General Manager Howie Roseman discussed what the Eagles did in order to get a better gauge of the competitiveness of players. Roseman called it a “unique” approach that included coaches playing games with them and Sirianni shared which game he prefers to use.

“If you guys are wondering, we didn’t go earth shattering at these games,” Sirianni said. “I played a couple of ‘em at rock paper scissors. It was as easy as that. Let’s see how competitive you are. I’m competitive, I’m gonna be talking trash to them. Did you talk trash back to me?”

Sirianni also mentioned playing Jeopardy and said other assistants got “a little more creative at times” during the pre-draft process. Sirianni said he believes in the approach because competitive players are “gonna go at you no matter what game you’re playing” and the information gleaned from those situations will be part of the package that the Eagles consider next week.