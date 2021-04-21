Sean Payton: Cornerback is a position Saints have to address before the season

Getty Images

The Saints headed into this offseason way over the salary cap, meaning they had to get rid of more players than they added. Coach Sean Payton acknowledged that at cornerback, one player who left still needs to be replaced.

Janoris Jenkins, a cornerback who played 77 percent of the Saints’ defensive snaps last season, left for Tennessee, and the Saints still need to replace him.

“Corner is an area we have to address between now and the season and I think we will be able to find that,” Payton said. “But yeah, we lost some good players that we knew we might have to to get our numbers below. I think that’s part of operating in the salary cap era.”

The Saints are very likely to address the cornerback position in the draft next week, and they’ll hope a rookie can step in and start immediately. It won’t be easy to find a rookie who can replace Jenkins.