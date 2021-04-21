Wayne Gallman signs with 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers have signed running back Wayne Gallman, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Gallman, 26, visited the team earlier this week.

He led the Giants in rushing last season, becoming the lead back after Saquon Barkley tore an anterior cruciate ligament. Gallman, a 2017 fourth-round choice, ran 147 times for 682 yards and six touchdowns in 2020. He also caught 21 passes for 114 yards.

In his first three NFL seasons, Gallman ran 191 times for 762 yards and three touchdowns.

The 49ers have Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and JaMycal Hasty in the running backs room. Tevin Coleman left for the Jets as a free agent, and Jerick McKinnon remains unsigned.