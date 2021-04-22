Antwaun Woods signs tender

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods has re-signed with the Cowboys, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Woods, 28, received the original-round tender of $2.183 million for 2021 as a restricted free agent.

Woods has played 39 games with 32 starts the past three seasons in Dallas. He has totaled 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits and a pass breakup.

He signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent time on Tennessee’s practice squad over his first two seasons. Woods appeared in one game with the Titans.

Woods joined the Cowboys in the 2018 offseason.

In 2020, Woods appeared in 14 games with seven starts and made 23 tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack.